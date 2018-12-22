Intense fog reported in parts of Punjab, sections of the Motorway closed

As winter rolls in across Pakistan, fog has rolled in across Punjab.

Severe fog has been reported in Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal, Chicha Watni and Mian Channu.

According to the Motorway Police, there is a lot of fog on the motorway and visibility is only at 100 metres.

Related: Cold wave strikes as Quetta’s temperature drops to -6C, Skardu’s to -11C

The M-1 from Rakshi to Peshawar has been closed due to the intense fog.

Motorists have been advised to use fog lights. They have also been advised to call the 130 helpline in case of emergency.