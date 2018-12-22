Intense fog reported in parts of Punjab, sections of the Motorway closed

December 22, 2018

As winter rolls in across Pakistan, fog has rolled in across Punjab.

Severe fog has been reported in Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal, Chicha Watni and Mian Channu.

According to the Motorway Police, there is a lot of fog on the motorway and visibility is only at 100 metres.

The M-1 from Rakshi to Peshawar has been closed due to the intense fog.

Motorists have been advised to use fog lights. They have also been advised to call the 130 helpline in case of emergency.

 
 


