Intelligence agencies foil attack on Chinese nationals in Gwadar

The intelligence agencies foiled an attack on Chinese nationals on Thursday in Gwadar and arrested a suspect.

According to sources, the intelligence agencies raided a house in Gwadar and recovered a huge cache of arms, maps, and fake number plates. Two G3 rifles, four 303 bore rifles, one MP5 rifle, one Kalashnikov, three walkie-talkie sets and hundreds of bullets were seized too.

The raid was conducted on intelligence reports that militants were planning to target Chinese workers on the East Bay Expressway.

Related story: Government to register all Chinese nationals coming to Pakistan

On November 23, three militants of outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Seven people, including three attackers and two policemen, were killed.

The government has decided to maintain a complete record of Chinese nationals living in the country, including when they arrived. A delegation of the Chinese defence ministry met Interior Secretary Qazi Kabir in Islamabad to discuss the security of their nationals on Wednesday.

The Pakistani officials assured the Chinese authorities that the government has already issued directives to beef up the security of the Chinese nationals.

The Chinese delegation was told that the government is setting up a special force for the protection of CPEC projects.