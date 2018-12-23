India to release Pakistani man who has been a prisoner for 10 years on Dec 26

After Indian citizen Hamid Nehal Ansari was released and sent back to India, a Pakistani prisoner will also released by India.

Imran Warsi will be handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Wagah Border on December 26.

Warsi, who married an Indian woman, has been incarcerated in Bhopal for 10 years.

In 2003, he crossed over to India via the Wagah Border and married his cousin in a love marriage. Instead of coming back to Pakistan, he decided to settle there.

However, Warsi, who is originally from Karachi, didn’t have proper documentation. He lived in India for four years with his wife and two children, until in 2007, someone reported him to the police. He was arrested for having fake papers and later sent to jail for espionage.

The Indian authorities have said they will release him and hand him over to the Pakistani authorities on December 26. The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has confirmed receiving such information.

Pakistan released Ansari on December 17 after the completion of his sentence. According to the Foreign Office, he was a spy who had entered Pakistan illegally.