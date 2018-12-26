India releases two Pakistani prisoners at Wagah

Two Pakistani nationals were released by Indian authorities on Wednesday. The two men were handed over to Pakistan at the Wagah Border in Lahore.

Imran Warsi, a resident of Karachi, was arrested in Bhopal in 2007 for over staying his visa. He has been released from jail after 10 years. Meanwhile, Abdullah, a resident of Mangora, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Last week, Pakistan released Indian national Hamid Nehal Ansari after completion of his sentence.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, Ansari was an “Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and was involved in anti-state crimes.”

Ansari was tried in a military court and awarded three-years imprisonment on December 15, 2015. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 with a fake Pakistani identity card. India said that Ansari had crossed the border to meet a girl he met online.

The government of Pakistan has signed a treaty with India regarding the exchange of nationals, under which both the governments have at least one month to initiate and complete the process of repatriation.