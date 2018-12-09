India is the only country that didn’t appreciate Kartarpur initiative: foreign minister

Pakistan’s initiative to open the Kartarpur corridor was appreciated by everyone, except India, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Pakistan held the groudbreaking ceremony of the corridor in November. The open corridor will give the pilgrims easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Kartarpur, Narowal. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak passed away on September 22, 1539.

While speaking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said that the violence in Indian Administered Kashmir is being highlighted once again. “The Kashmir issue which was on the back burner is being brought into notice again,” he remarked.

Shah said that the report prepared by the United Nations’ human rights commissioner states that same thing Pakistan has been saying.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan wants a political settlement of the Afghan conflict as it believes that there is no military solution to this issue. Pakistan is committed to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in Afghanistan and will continue to play a positive role in bringing peace and stability in the neighbouring countr, he remarked.

On the country’s economic situation, he said that the rupee will become stable once the economic conditions are improved.

Readjustment in currency valuation will have a positive impact on our exports. He said many economic experts were of the same opinion that devaluation of rupee will help increasing exports by staying in competition at an international level.

When the PTI government came to power, economic situation was dire and financial and trade deficits had reached at a staggering level. However, Finance Minister Asad Umar took the bull by the horns and made corrective measures to manage the finances, he said.