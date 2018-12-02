Imran Khan won’t be able to manage the govt for much longer: Asif Zardari

Speaking at a rally in Sadiqabad on Sunday, the PPP co-chairperson said he does not see any evidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan managing the government. He is not able to manage the economy nor keep his promises to the people, he asserted.Don’t try to become a king after reading two books, he advised the premier.Zardari also said that if he hadn’t delegated the president’s powers to parliament, today no dentists or pakora sellers would be able to become president.Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan remarked that people who used to sell tickets in black outside Bambino cinemas shouldn't become president, along with dentists and pakora sellers.Zardari has turned PPP into a party which only secures 350 votes. "Their party has finished in three provinces and it will vanish from Sindh too," he said.