Imran Khan should forward Aleema Khan’s case to NAB, says Ahsan Iqbal

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan was a board member of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Namal University when she bought UAE properties, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Tuesday.

“Imran Khan should have forwarded her case to NAB,” the PML-N leader said. “If NAB starts working independently, then half of Imran Khan’s cabinet will land in jail.”

On December 13, the Supreme Court had ordered Ms Khan to submit Rs29.4 million to the court within one week. The top court was hearing a case on her assets abroad.

The FBR said Aleema Khan only paid 50% of the price from her own pocket and the remainder was paid through a bank loan. It says she owes FBR Rs18 million.

Commenting on an accountability court’s decision against his leader Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia corruption reference, Iqbal said the verdict will not have any impact on his leader’s popularity.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in jail and fined Rs25 million by an accountability court on December 24. “No evidence was found against Nawaz Sharif,” he added. “The court verdict didn’t mention anything about corruption.”

The verdict against Nawaz Sharif was based on assumptions, said Rana Sanaullah.

Muhammad Zubair, former Sindh governor, accused the ruling PTI of carrying out “revengeful acts” against his party.

“PTI leaders admitted that they have offshore companies,” Zubair said, adding that they should tell us how they sent money abroad.