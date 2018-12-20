Imran Khan asks UN chief to take note of human rights violations in Kashmir

December 20, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take notice of the alleged human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

During a telephonic conversation with Guterres, Khan “underscored (the) UN’s role to end these violations”, a statement issued by the PM’s office read.

He urged the UN to intervene saying that, “Jammu and Kashmir dispute is not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India but an internationally recognised dispute and an outstanding agenda item in the UN Security Council.”

The premier’s call to the UN chief comes days after he condemned the killing of several civilians in Kashmir’s Pulwama and threatened to raise the issue at the UN.

Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future, PM Khan had tweeted regarding the incident.

He had firmly stressed on the fact that only dialogue and not violence will resolve the decades-long issue between the two countries.

As many as 14 Kashmiris were killed and several others injured as Indian troops fired on protesters on December 15.

 

 
 


