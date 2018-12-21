IHC rejects Dr Shahid Masood’s bail plea

December 21, 2018

The Islamabad High Court rejected on Friday the bail application filed by anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood.

IHC judge Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had reserved his verdict on Dr Shahid Masood’s bail plea in the PTV corruption case on Thursday. The anchorperson is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

Dr Masood was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency from the Islamabad High Court’s premises on November 23.

The former PTV chairperson is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

 
 


