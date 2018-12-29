If the PML-N had listened to me, it would be in power today: Chaudhry Nisar

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday that if the PML-N had listened to him, it would be in power today.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi’s PP-10, he said there is no political stability in the country.

Without political stability, a country cannot progress, he said. The government needs to understand that without the opposition, the political system cannot function, he added.

He criticised the accountability process and said no one has any issues with accountability but the government must take the opposition into confidence regarding the process.

Khan said the government should address the opposition’s issues with the accountability process as well. Accountability can be unbiased when it keeps its credibility, he explained.

The type of accountability being done with the opposition should be done with the government too, he said.

I am telling the people of this constituency that your votes are here but they haven’t been counted, he said. The Supreme Court put an end to the option of a recount and I don’t want to know the details of this, he said.

The former interior minister said he won the provincial seat by a margin of 36,000 votes. The PTI had no standing in this constituency, he argued.

The decision to open the Kartarpur border wasn’t the government’s, he commented. “It was Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s.”

Despite opening the border, our government isn’t initiating talks with the Modi government, he added. “His [Modi’s] government’s agenda doesn’t contain talks,” he said, adding that they want to be the enemy of Pakistan and Muslims.

He also cautioned that the government shouldn’t get stuck in China’s debt.

Reiterating that the PML-N would be in government if they had listened to him, he said he is not in the PML-N. By taking oath, it means they accepted the election results, he criticised.