I can fix this country in six months: Man wanting to be PM climbs mobile tower in Islamabad

Rescuers had to get help from comedian Shafaat Ali to mimic Prime Minister Imran Khan and persuade the man to climb down the mobile phone tower after he threatened to commit suicide.Ali is a Pakistani impressionist and comedian who is best known for his impressions of Pakistani public figures and politicians.The man, who has been identified as Muhammad Abbas, a resident of Sargodha, had climbed up the tower with a Pakistan flag in his hand and demanded that he be made the prime minister. He said he could solve the country's economic problems and repay its debts within a mere six months.However, his plans were dashed after rescue officials were able to use a lifter to bring him down. Authorities have taken the man to a nearby police station.