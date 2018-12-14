Hyderabad seminary teacher arrested for beating students with a pipe for taking days off 

A seminary teacher has been arrested for beating up children with a plastic pipe in Hyderabad.

A video went viral in which the teacher, identified as Hafiz Ghulam Hussain, was seen beating up children who had come for Holy Quran classes for taking a day off. The children cried while Hussain hit each of them in turn at a mosque in Hyderabad Cantt.

A man who had gone to the mosque to say his prayers took the video. He tried to stop Hussain, but the teacher told him to focus on his prayers instead as the children were not his.

The parents of the children came forward to support the teacher. They said that they had given him permission for corporal punishment. The students should be beaten if they continue to miss classes, said an elder brother of one of the students, Muhammad Tayyab. “We beat him more than that,” he said.

“Such actions are unacceptable,” religious scholar Mufti Zubair told SAMAA TV. Religion does not allow teachers to beat up children with sticks or pipes, he said. People who do this are not serving Islam and are actually taking people away from the teachings of the Holy Quran, he remarked. “Such people should be suspended.”

He said that even if parents give them permission to beat up their children, Islam does not permit it. “We will continue to condemn such acts,” he remarked.

“Children should be taught with love and respect,” he added.