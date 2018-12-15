Hussain Lawai wants to be transferred to Karachi’s Malir jail

Hussain Lawai, a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari who is incarcerated in a money laundering case, wants to be transferred from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to Karachi’s Malir Jail.

His lawyer submitted the request in the Supreme Court on Saturday. The court is hearing the money laundering case against him, which also involves high-profile suspects like Anwar Majeed.

Lawai is 73 years old and a resident of Karachi, the request says. His wife is also old and suffers from amnesia. She cannot travel from Karachi to Rawalpindi to meet him, it adds.

Lawai was arrested on July 6. At the time, he was the chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and head of Summit Bank.