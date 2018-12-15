Hussain Lawai wants to be transferred to Karachi’s Malir jail

December 15, 2018

Hussain Lawai, a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari who is incarcerated in a money laundering case, wants to be transferred from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to Karachi’s Malir Jail.

His lawyer submitted the request in the Supreme Court on Saturday. The court is hearing the money laundering case against him, which also involves high-profile suspects like Anwar Majeed.

Related: Banking court rejects Hussain Lawai’s bail plea

Lawai is 73 years old and a resident of Karachi, the request says. His wife is also old and suffers from amnesia. She cannot travel from Karachi to Rawalpindi to meet him, it adds.

Lawai was arrested on July 6. At the time, he was the chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and head of Summit Bank.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Court extends Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s interim bail in money laundering case

December 10, 2018 10:46 am

NAB summons Bilawal and Zardari on December 13

December 10, 2018 9:58 am

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya to find out extradition fate

December 10, 2018 9:05 am

NAB has no love or enmity towards anyone, we’re just doing our job: NAB chairperson

December 9, 2018 12:39 pm

Court sentences former NICL head Ayaz Niazi to seven years in jail

December 8, 2018 12:33 pm

Watch: Multan students reclaim their city’s walls to send politicians a message

December 5, 2018 9:26 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.