How transparent was KP’s billion tree Tsunami project?

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituted on Tuesday a special committee to investigate the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project of the provincial government.

Shagufta Malik of Awami National Party (ANP) took up the issue seeking details of the types of saplings, prices and total number of saplings planted and purchased under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s flagship project.

Responding to the forest departments answer to her queries, Malik said she asked for union council-wise details of the saplings purchase and planted in Peshawar district, which were missing in the written reply provided by the department.

Other members of the opposition also jumped in, criticising the project and demanding speaker Mushtaq Ghani to refer the matter to the House’s concerned committee.

As per the forest department, the government has purchased and grown 486.8 million saplings for the project while 1.2 billion saplings have been planted so far across the province.

Of these 1.2 billion saplings, 732 million were planted in 4,509 enclosures of forests affected by cuttings, soil erosions, illegal grazing, floods, fires, land-sliding and natural calamities, 311 million in various other areas of the province and 165 million were distributed among non-governmental organisations and government departments.

“We have information that the province does not have enough land to plant one billion trees,” said opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani adding that they would not discuss the matter again after the committee’s decision.

Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, responding on behalf of the forest minister, said the government was confident of the transparency of the project and would not oppose an investigation. Therefore, the House formed a special committee of the opposition and government members to look into the project.