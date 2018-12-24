History and the people won’t accept this verdict: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

December 24, 2018

This is another historic verdict in which injustice is being committed against politicians, said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia reference. 

He said they respect the court and will accept the verdict but history and the people will not. There is no evidence in either case, he said, adding that it could be shown to any lawyer.

Around the world, everyone laughs about the verdicts in our cases, said Abbasi.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that a closed court verdict has been announced like this, he said. The former prime minister said the court’s doors were locked and policemen with guns were stationed outside. The PML-N has suffered through this before and will do so again, he said, adding that today’s leaders should realise this.

We will appeal this verdict, as is our right, he said. He said before the court had suspended Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield properties case and they are confident it will do so in this case.

We will protest as well, as it is our right, said Abbasi. We will protest in parliament and outside it but will not resort to violence, he said. We won’t damage democracy in the country, he assured.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan also spoke to the media and remarked that they had expected such a verdict. “He has combatted injustice before too.”

Nawaz Sharif is being punished for something else, he said. “There is nothing in these references,” he claimed. The people of Pakistan won’t accept this verdict, he said, adding that punishing Nawaz is akin to punishing democracy.

“It doesn’t matter, where Nawaz is. He will continue to be our leader,” he said when asked about who will run the affairs of the PML-N.

 
 


