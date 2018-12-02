Highway police to recruit 10,000 personnel under CPEC

The National Highway and Motorway Police will recruit 10,000 personnel under the CPEC to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the highways and motorways, NH&MP DIG Ashfaq Ahmed said Sunday.

We are recruiting 4,000 police officers in the first phase, and other 6,000 more will be recruited in the second phase, the DIG said.

The police official praised his department for providing employment to the women. The women in our force are performing their duties efficiently, he added.

NH&MP has launched an app, Humsafar, with the aim to facilitate people travelling on highways and motorways. The app will help inform the motorists about road condition, traffic blockage alerts, alternative routes and help distressed drivers.

The DIG urged the motorists to follow traffic rules and asked motorcyclists to wear helmets to avoid serious injuries in case of road mishap.