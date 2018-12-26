Here’s how Nawaz Sharif is spending his days in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is incarcerated in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He will be spending seven years in prison after an accountability court on Monday convicted him in the Al Azizia reference.

Nawaz was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail after Judge Arshad Malik approved his legal team’s request to send him to Lahore instead of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

On Wednesday, Nawaz was given food that came from his home. On his request, he has also been provided religious books to read.

Doctors also checked his blood pressure and sugar level.

His family and lawyers will be able to meet him on Thursdays. Names of the PML-N leaders, who wish to meet their chief, will be given to Nawaz and only those whose names he approve will be allowed to visit him.

All the meetings will take place in Shade B of the jail.