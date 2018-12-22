HEC blacklists 10 university professors for stealing theses, passing them off as their own

Ten professors from five major universities across the country stole other scholars’ theses and claimed them as their own.

The Higher Education Commission has blacklisted these 10 professors for three years.

Two professors were from Sindh University, Jamshoro, two were from SZABIST Karachi, two from Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan, three from Capital University Islamabad and one was from Peshawar University.

Related: Sargodha University chief executive dies in jail

Their travel grants and research grants have been stopped and it has been recommended that any awards they have won, like best teacher award, be taken back.

These professors can no longer be supervisors for scholarly work.