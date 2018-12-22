HEC blacklists 10 university professors for stealing theses, passing them off as their own

December 22, 2018

Ten professors from five major universities across the country stole other scholars’ theses and claimed them as their own.

The Higher Education Commission has blacklisted these 10 professors for three years.

Two professors were from Sindh University, Jamshoro, two were from SZABIST Karachi, two from Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan, three from Capital University Islamabad and one was from Peshawar University.

Related: Sargodha University chief executive dies in jail

Their travel grants and research grants have been stopped and it has been recommended that any awards they have won, like best teacher award, be taken back.

These professors can no longer be supervisors for scholarly work.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Dadu finally gets its first hockey stadium after 35 years

December 9, 2018 5:32 pm

Peshawar University students renew protest after inquiry report delay

November 28, 2018 2:15 pm

Hoping to pass the University of Sindh entry test, 50 candidates pass out instead

November 11, 2018 4:12 pm

Swat Swag: The institution of Lala

October 31, 2018 3:41 pm

Anti-Corruption Department seizes purchase, appointment records from Sindh University

October 27, 2018 11:38 am

PTV and Radio Pakistan employees hired after 2008 to have their degrees verified

October 15, 2018 11:45 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.