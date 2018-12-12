Hamza Shehbaz’s name not on ECL: interior ministry

December 12, 2018

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s name is not on the Exit-Control List. 

The interior ministry told the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar.

Related: NAB wants Shehbaz Sharif’s sons on ECL

On Tuesday, Shehbaz’s son was offloaded from the flight of a private airline. He was going to London via Doha. The accountability bureau has been investigating Hamza for owning more assets than known sources of income, along with the Saaf Pani Company case too.

The committee debated on the procedure of placing names of individuals on the ECL and Anti-Torture Bill. It was informed that names of MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were not on the no-fly list. Their names are on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). They have been nominated in a case registered against them in District Swabi.

Related: Hamza Shehbaz offloaded from Doha-bound flight

On November 30, Dawar and Ali were offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at Peshawar airport by FIA officials. Dawar told SAMAA TV the new list has been made by the FIA so that they could place the name of whoever they want on the ECL.

Khokar questioned the legality of this new list and expressed shocked over its issuance. “Who maintains this list? What’s the procedure? Why are people’s names added to it?” he asked.

State Minister for interior, interior secretary, chief secretary and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG have been summoned in the next session.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan ‘country of particular concern’ to US for ‘violation’ of religious freedom

December 11, 2018 11:13 pm

Arms seized from empty house in Karachi raid

December 11, 2018 10:25 pm

Destroying houses not part of anti-encroachment drive, clarifies CJP

December 11, 2018 9:33 pm

Dr Shahid Masood challenges trial court decision on post-arrest bail

December 11, 2018 6:12 pm

Hamza Shehbaz offloaded from Doha-bound flight

December 11, 2018 1:47 pm

Work on Karachi’s Malir Expressway to start in July

December 10, 2018 9:27 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.