Hamza Shehbaz’s name not on ECL: interior ministry

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s name is not on the Exit-Control List.

The interior ministry told the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar.

On Tuesday, Shehbaz’s son was offloaded from the flight of a private airline. He was going to London via Doha. The accountability bureau has been investigating Hamza for owning more assets than known sources of income, along with the Saaf Pani Company case too.

The committee debated on the procedure of placing names of individuals on the ECL and Anti-Torture Bill. It was informed that names of MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were not on the no-fly list. Their names are on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). They have been nominated in a case registered against them in District Swabi.

On November 30, Dawar and Ali were offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at Peshawar airport by FIA officials. Dawar told SAMAA TV the new list has been made by the FIA so that they could place the name of whoever they want on the ECL.

Khokar questioned the legality of this new list and expressed shocked over its issuance. “Who maintains this list? What’s the procedure? Why are people’s names added to it?” he asked.

State Minister for interior, interior secretary, chief secretary and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG have been summoned in the next session.