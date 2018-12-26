Hamza Shehbaz to appear before NAB in assets beyond means case

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has been summoned by NAB in assets beyond means case.

The accountability bureau will ask him about his assets. He is expected to appear before NAB at 1pm.

Shehbaz Sharif, the father of the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, is already in NAB custody in Ashiana housing scam case.

Hamza’s uncle Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to seven years in jail after being convicted in Al Azizia reference. He was shifted to the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore Tuesday morning.