Govt to file reference with the ECP to have Asif Ali Zardari disqualified

“Zardari owns an apartment in the US,” said Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry. Addressing the media outside Parliament in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that Zardari did not declare the apartment in his assets.“It is mandatory to declare all the assets under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution,” he said.Since he tried to hide his assets, he is not eligible to be a member of Parliament, said Chaudhry, adding that the PTI members will file a reference in the Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday.“[Sindh PTI MPA] Khurram Sher Zaman has been given the responsibility to file the reference,” he added.When a reporter asked about reports that PTI leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda also owns an apartment in London, Chaudhry said Vawda had declared his apartment in his list of assets.Talking about Hamid Ansari, an Indian national who had been incarcerated in Pakistan, Chaudhry said he was released on Tuesday.“Bollywood and Hollywood movies can be made on Ansari's case,” he said.Commenting on the NAB references against three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhry said that the reference is in its final stage. If we go by the developments in the case so far, it seems that the people will get good news soon, he said.Earlier in the day, an accountability court reserved its verdict in NAB’s references against Nawaz in the Al-Azizia and Flagship cases. The verdict will be announced on December 24.