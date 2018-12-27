Govt to clear Pakistan Steel’s dues, turn it around, says Fawad Chaudhry

December 27, 2018

Photo: AFP

The government has decided to release all the dues (till 2019) of Pakistan Steel Mills, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday while sharing details of the federal cabinet meeting that took place earlier in the day.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the minister said people will see that unlike their predecessors, his government will turn around the one-time steel giant, which has Rs43 billion in outstanding debts as of September, 2018, according to the central bank’s data.

In November, the Economic Coordination Committee, a top government body on economic decisions, had dropped the PSM from the list of government-owned companies that were put under its privatization plan.

There are about 200 public sector companies and an overwhelming majority of them are in losses because of mismanagement, operational inefficiencies, ailing infrastructure and political interventions. Collectively, these companies consumed Rs1.3 trillion of the taxpayers’ money as their total debt and liabilities rose 23.5% last year.

These companies, particularly white elephants PIA, Wapda and PSM, are a major drain on our economy. However, successive governments have failed to reform them, let alone turning them into profitable entities. 

 
 


