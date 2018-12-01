Govt making law to stop money laundering, says PM Khan

The federal government is working on a law to clamp down on money laundering, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

“According to an estimate by the US State Department, Rs10 billion are laundered from Pakistan every year,” PM Khan said.

The prime minister said that Pakistan has a lot of potential and an important geostrategic position, adding that it has access to several major markets.

“One investor attracts others,” PM Khan said. “We need to facilitate them.”

The government is trying its best to increase exports, he added. “We will overcome our deficit in a year if we manage to take these steps.”

“ExxonMobil has returned to Pakistan after 27 years and they think we have a massive gas reserve here,” the prime minister said. “Suzuki is investing $450 million in Pakistan.”

PM Khan said he was told by the halal meat companies in Malaysia that they too want to invest in Pakistan.