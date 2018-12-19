Govt likely to present mini-budget in January 2019

Pakistanis should brace themselves for harder times ahead.

In a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday, Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar hinted at the fact that the government may present the mini-budget in January next year.

Seemingly unfazed by the struggle of the common man, Umar said we may see an increase in the tax or tariff rate of certain imported products and a decrease in the tax rate of imported raw material.

Mobile phones, electronics and hundreds of luxury items are also likely to get more expensive. The opposition declared the upcoming mini-budget as anti-poor.

The price of nearly 100 imported products is expected to rise.

Related: This will be Pakistan’s last IMF programme, says Finance Minister Asad Umar

Meanwhile, he emphasised that financial aid from Saudia Arabia, China and the UAE will cover Pakistan’s losses worth $12 billion.

“We are in no rush for an IMF bailout package,” he claimed telling the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that in addition to a depreciation of the rupee value, IMF wants faster reforms, which is not in Pakistan’s interest.

Using the analogy of a plane for the country’s economy, the finance minister emphasised that the PTI government did not just want a “crash landing” but a safe one.

Related: Did you know? 80% of PTI’s targets have been achieved, claims Asad Umar

A member of the Standing Committee, Sherry Rehman, said presenting a mini-budget is not suitable. Inflation is already sky high, she said pointing out that the PTI government has heavily burdened the common man.

She called on the government to plan for people who are struggling to purchase food items. A mini-budget will make the situation worse, she opined.

Meanwhile, Umar shared that the country has received $2 billion from Saudia Arabia while another $1 billion will be received in January.

Oil worth millions will also be given to Pakistan from next month, he said adding that negotiation with China and UAE were also in the final stages.