Government to register all Chinese nationals coming to Pakistan

The government has decided to register all Chinese nationals living in Sindh two weeks after the Chinese consulate was attacked in Karachi.

On November 23, three militants of outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Seven people, including three attackers and two policemen, were killed in the attack.

The government will maintain a complete record of the Chinese nationals living in the country, including when they arrived.

A delegation of the Chinese defence ministry met Interior Secretary Qazi Kabir in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The secretary told the Chinese officials that the government has already issued directives to beef up the security of the Chinese nationals.

The Chinese delegation was told that the government is setting up a special force for the protection of CPEC projects.