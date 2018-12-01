Government to initiate treason, terrorism cases against Rizvi, Qadri and other TLP leaders

The federal government has decided to lodge treason cases against the top Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leaders, including Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Saturday.

“Some miscreants had attempted to disrupt the whole system,” the minister said. “Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri will be charged under anti-terrorism and treason laws.”

The top TLP leaders, including Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Afzal Qadri, were taken into “protective custody” on November 23.

The operation was launched two days before the group’s public rally in Rawalpindi.

The group had paralyzed Pakistan’s capital for 21 days in November last year when it staged a sit-in at the Faizabad interchange against changes to the oath lawmakers take.

The previous PML-N government signed an agreement with the TLP leadership. It was decided that November 25 would be observed as ‘Martyrs of Prophet (PBUH’s) honour day’.

The TLP had recently staged sit-ins across the country following the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Aasia Bibi.

The sit-ins ended on November 3 after the federal government agreed to initiate proceedings to place Aasia Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List.

Mr Chaudhry said that the law enforcement agencies have taken 2,899 TLP activists in Punjab, 139 in Sindh and 126 in Islamabad into protective custody.

“Everybody has a right to protest but nobody will be allowed to disrupt the system,” the information minister said.

He added that those who were directly involved in damaging public and government assets will be charged under anti-terrorism laws.

“All the state institutions and the opposition were on board on this operation,” Mr Chaudhry said. “I want to thank the media and opposition parties for supporting the government.”