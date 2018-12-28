Good news for overseas workers: Qatar sets up visa facilitation centre in Islamabad

Qatar opened a visa facilitation centre in Islamabad on Friday to facilitate Pakistani workers seeking visas for the Arab country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari and Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan Saqar Bin Mubarak inaugurated the facilitation centre.

Bukhari said Qatar has promised 100,000 jobs for Pakistani workers and has already started the process to provide these jobs. He said Pakistan is one of the eight countries in which Qatar has established a visa facilitation centre.

He said the government is also in talks with Qatari officials to adjust members of the skilled labor force coming back from Saudi Arabia in Qatar.

Ambassador Mubarak said previously the visa process was handled by the Qatari government but now applicants can get their visas processed and approved through the centre in Islamabad.