Gold prices shoot up to historic high

If you are a jewellery lover, today is not your day.

Gold prices bludgeoned their way up by Rs150 per tola across the country on Wednesday, taking the price to an all-time high of Rs67,950 per tola.

The hike has been attributed to the rise of the value of gold in the international market. Gold prices surged around $8 per ounce (31.10 grams) to a five-month high at $1,248 in the world market on Tuesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs128, taking it to Rs58,256. On Tuesday, the price shot up by a staggering Rs1,450 per tola.