Gold prices shoot up to historic high

December 19, 2018

PHOTO: AFP

If you are a jewellery lover, today is not your day.

Gold prices bludgeoned their way up by Rs150 per tola across the country on Wednesday, taking the price to an all-time high of Rs67,950 per tola.

The hike has been attributed to the rise of the value of gold in the international market. Gold prices surged around $8 per ounce (31.10 grams) to a five-month high at $1,248 in the world market on Tuesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs128, taking it to Rs58,256. On Tuesday, the price shot up by a staggering Rs1,450 per tola.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Punjab govt’s decision to lift ban on Basant challenged in Lahore High Court

December 19, 2018 9:47 pm

Case registered against man blackmailing woman on social media in Abbottabad

December 19, 2018 7:32 pm

Govt likely to present mini-budget in January 2019

December 19, 2018 6:27 pm

Who let the cat out?

December 18, 2018 11:07 pm

Four ‘criminals’ held in Karachi

December 18, 2018 10:10 pm

Earthquake jolts parts of Punjab

December 18, 2018 8:38 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.