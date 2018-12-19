Ghost teacher among 17 members of land mafia held in Karachi

Karachi’s residents have seen the quality of their lives suffer as plot after plot has been eaten up by the land mafia in connivance with politicians and government officials.

Sacchal police arrested 17 suspects, including four women, belonging to a land mafia during a raid in Karachi on Wednesday.

The suspects included a ghost primary school teacher, Nazeer Solangi.

Related: Khursheed Shah among 45 others issued notices for occupying Hindu community’s land

Three separate cases were registered against the suspects. Further investigation is under way.