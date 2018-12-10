Gas leak kills three workers in Karachi factory

December 10, 2018

Three workers died of suffocation after a gas leakage in a fabric factory in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Monday.

Police said the workers left the generator running through the night due to prolonged electricity disruption Sunday night.

Initial reports suggested that the incident occurred due to significant gas leakage from the generator.

The police have seized the generator, which will be examined to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

Related story: Six workers killed in kiln explosion in Karachi

The police officials said they were currently investigating the matter and the factory owner will be arrested if it was his fault.

On November 15, six workers were killed after a kiln exploded in Atlas Honda company in Karachi’s Landhi area.

The kiln had exploded due to gas pressure.

 
 
 

