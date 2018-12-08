Gas leak kills foreign office official, her husband in Hunza hotel

A foreign office official and her husband died of suffocation after a gas leakage in their hotel room in Hunza on Saturday.

Syeda Fatemi, an assistant director at the ministry of foreign affairs, and Syed Shoaib Hassan had tied the knot on November 29 and were on their honeymoon in Hunza.

Fatemi, who belonged to Attock, was from the 42nd common training programme and had been stationed at the common diplomacy section of the foreign office.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed grief and sorrow over the couple’s demise.

He said that Fatemi was an able and qualified officer of the foreign office.