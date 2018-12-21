Furniture market in Karachi’s Liaquatabad razed

As the anti-encroachment drive continues in full swing, a furniture market was demolished near Baloch Hotel, Liaquatabad, in Karachi on Friday.

The market was set up on property owned by the National Highway Authority.

Related: KMC’s anti-encroachment drive: But what if Empress Market shops were legal?

The recovered land will be handed over to NHA.

On December 11, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar directed that no houses be destroyed during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive. He was hearing review petitions filed by various parties, including the Sindh government, against SC’s earlier order on encroachments.