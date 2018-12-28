From Murad Shah to Bilawal: Everyone on the ECL in the fake accounts case

On Thursday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has decided to put the names of 172 people being investigated by the JIT in the case on the no-fly list and on Friday the complete list surfaced.Among the politicians on the list include PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father former president Asif Ali Zardari. Zardari’s sister MNA Faryal Talpur, Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh and Ali Nawaz Mehar, a former minister of state for industries.But the most interesting name on the list is that of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Considering that Murad is the chief executive of a province, his inclusion on the list may hinder his ability to perform his duties.Omni Group head Anwar Majeed and his family, including wife Nazli Majeed, sons Abdul Ghani Majeed, Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed and Nimr Majeed, are on the list. Also on the list is Ali Kamal Majeed.Former president Summit Bank Hussain Lawai, incumbent Summit Bank President Ahsan Raza Durrani and Sindh Bank President Tariq Ahsan names are also on the list. Sindh Bank and Summit Bank are two of the three banks at which the fake accounts were made. The SECP acting chairperson Tahir Mahmood is also on the list.Business tycoon and head of Bahria Town Malik Riaz and his son-in-law Zain Malik’s names have also been put on the ECL. In a recently released report, the JIT said Riaz was involved in giving kickbacks through these fake accounts.Here’s the complete list of names:On December 24, the JIT investigating the case presented a report to the Supreme Court saying that 32 fake accounts had been used by the Omni Group, Bahria Town and Zardari Group to funnel Rs42 billion. There were 19 contractors involved in this, said the report.It also said that Zardari, in his capacity as president of Pakistan, was involved in the misuse of authority and funds amounting to Rs1.5 billion.