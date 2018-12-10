Friendship with China is cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou on Monday.

Qureshi remarked that friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The officials agreed to strengthen their bilateral relations and make joint efforts for the resolution of problems faced by the region.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction over strategic level talks with China. He praised efforts taken by China to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The socio-economic aspects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will be given special importance, Qureshi said and stressed the early establishment of special economic zones under the CPEC.

In his remarks, the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister assured to extend cooperation to Pakistan in economic development and poverty alleviation.