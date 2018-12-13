French envoy’s vehicle hits two cars in Islamabad

French Deputy Consul Bruno Magenat’s vehicle hit two cars in Islamabad’s Red Zone on Thursday.

Magenat wasn’t carrying a driving licence. The police have transferred the vehicle to the Secretariat police station.

On April 7, a biker was killed in the federal capital after being hit by the vehicle of a US diplomat. Police said Colonel Joseph Emanuel, the US military attaché, was driving the car that hit a motorbike, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

The deceased, Ateeq Baig, was an intermediate student.