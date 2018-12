Four people, two men and two women, were killed in Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a bid to restore the ‘honour’ of their tribe.

According to the police, the victims, who were all shot dead, were cousins.

“The suspects were successful in fleeing after the incident. A search operation has been started in the area to arrest them,” said the police.

In 2012, five girls were killed in Kohistan after a video of them clapping while a man danced at a wedding surfaced.