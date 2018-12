At least four cousins, including two women, were killed Saturday in the name of honour in Upper Kohistan, police said Saturday.

The accused managed to escape from the scene. Police said those killed were cousins aged between 20 to 22.

They were identified as Gulkabina Bibi, Yasmeen Bibi, Bostan and Sobat Khan.

Police have registered an FIR on the request of Abdul Rauf, father of deceased Gulkabina Bibi, against the accused Fazalur Rehman son of Rehmat Nabi under section 302 Pakistan Penal Code.