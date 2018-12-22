Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi released from Adiala jail

December 22, 2018

Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi was released from Adiala jail on Saturday.

On December 20, the Islamabad High Court had granted him bail in two cases of contempt of court for the remarks he made against the chief justice.

A trial court had approved his bail in the third case on Friday.

Related story: Faisal Raza Abidi granted bail by the Islamabad High Court

His bail was approved after a medical report confirmed that Abidi is suffering from multiple illnesses.

Recently, the Supreme Court closed the suo motu proceedings against him, after accepting his apology.

 
 


