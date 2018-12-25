Former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi killed in Karachi gun attack

Former MQM-Pakistan MNA Ali Raza Abidi was killed in a gun attack outside his residence in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Ghazi in Karachi on Tuesday night.

He was hit by three bullets. Abidi was shifted to PNS Shifa, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to South DIG, Ali Raza Abidi was attacked while he was returning home. He was targeted by gunmen on motorcycles. The attack seems to be a targeted one, said the DIG.

Police and Rangers have surrounded the area and are looking for suspects.

Ali Raza Abidi served as an MNA from 2013 to 2018. The former MQM-P lawmaker was defeated by the PTI chief Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-243 constituency during the July 25 general election. Abidi has been loggerheads with his former comrades after differences surfaced between groups within the party.

He resigned from his party membership after July 25 election.

Condemnations pour in

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolence to the bereaved family and summoned a report on the attack.

MQM-Pakistan’s Nasreen Jalil remarked that Abidi did not have any enemies. “He was a such a good person,” said an emotional Jalil. They have targeted a person who tried to resolve differences between people. He told everyone to work together, she said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing and ordered immediate arrest of the suspects. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar condemned it too.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the killing. The attack is an attempt to disturb peace in Karachi, he said.

Afrasiab Khattak remarked that Ali Raza Abidi showed a lot of bravery and courage while raising his voice in the parliament. “He opposed all forms of oppression,” he wrote on social media. Abidi will be remembered for his brave stance.

Social activist Reham Khan said that he was a true democrat and diligent political workers. “The space for honest courageous [people] is non-existent in Pakistan now. RIP Ali Raza Abidi,” she said.

PSP Chairperson Mustafa Kamal remarked that Abidi was a very good person. He was very vocal about his opinions. “We condemn this attack,” he added.