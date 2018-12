Ameen Kanjo, the son of former federal minister Siddique Kanjo, was taken into custody from Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry for torturing domestic workers.

The parents of two female domestic workers appeared before Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday. They complained that Ameen Kanjo physically tortured their daughters after accusing them of theft.

The CJP told the police to take former federal minister’s son into custody and ordered the officials to probe the matter further.