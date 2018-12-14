Foreign reserves go up as Pakistan receives $1b from Saudi Arabia

Pakistan received on Friday the second installment of the promised $3 billion aid from Saudi Arabia.

The finance ministry said that $1 billion has been received and the last installment is expected to arrive next month.

This will provide much-needed support to the county’s depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Related: Only a tenth of Pakistan foreign debt owed to Beijing, says Umar

Currently, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stand at $7.2 billion. After the inclusion of the second installment of aid, the reserves will increase to $8.2 billion. However, it will still remain below the minimum threshold of reserves equivalent to three months of imports.

On October 23, Saudi Arabia had agreed to give Pakistan $3 billion for one year as a balance of payment support.

Related: Pakistan receives first installment of $3b Saudi aid

The agreement between the two countries was signed during a visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Riyadh on the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

During his visit, PM Khan held meetings with top Saudi officials, including King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

The first aid installment arrived on November 23.