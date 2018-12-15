Foreign minister visits Kabul for second series of trilateral dialogue with Afghanistan, China

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is visiting Kabul today (Saturday) for the second trilateral ministerial dialogue between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China.

The foreign ministers of the three countries will be discussing security, the political settlement of the Afghan conflict and regional cooperation.

Qureshi is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other officials of the ministry.

During his visit, he will meet Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani to talk about peace and bilateral relations between the two countries.

He will return to Pakistan the same evening.