Foreign minister visits Kabul for second series of trilateral dialogue with Afghanistan, China

December 15, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is visiting Kabul today (Saturday) for the second trilateral ministerial dialogue between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China.

The foreign ministers of the three countries will be discussing security, the political settlement of the Afghan conflict and regional cooperation.

Qureshi is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other officials of the ministry.

During his visit, he will meet Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani to talk about peace and bilateral relations between the two countries.

He will return to Pakistan the same evening.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Islamabad police register FIR against man for threatening a woman with a gun in now viral video

December 15, 2018 11:03 am

Fitch takes Pakistan’s debt rating down a notch

December 14, 2018 11:58 pm

Everyone is fine with Shehbaz becoming PAC head, so what’s the issue?

December 13, 2018 4:11 pm

Canada says second citizen has gone missing in China

December 13, 2018 9:18 am

Only a tenth of Pakistan foreign debt owed to Beijing: Umar

December 12, 2018 7:47 pm

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

December 12, 2018 4:02 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.