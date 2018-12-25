Food poisoning case: Karachi eatery’s employees ‘escape’ from Karachi

The employees of an eatery, which is being investigated in a food poisoning case, have left Karachi, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

One of the business partners of the restaurant owner has left for the US. The police have approached the FIA for Kamran Tajammul’s arrest.

Arizona Grill’s Area Manager Muhammad Ashraf and Chief Chef Abid Hussain have left Karachi too.

On November 11, four-year-old Ahmad and one-and-an-half-year-old Muhammad died after eating ‘unhygienic food’ at Arizona grill – a restaurant in Karachi’s DHA. The mother and both the children ate food at the restaurant and bought toffees from kids play area at Seaview, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

On November 14, the food authority and the police found a Suzuki pickup being loaded with food items, such as imported meat packages and juice. However, the meat had expired three years ago. Over 80 kilogrammes of rotten meat, hundreds of expired squash (juice) bottles were confiscated.

The staff of the restaurant cleaned the fridges and disposed of most of the food items before the raid.