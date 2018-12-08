FM Qureshi invites political parties to observe Kashmir day in London

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan’s politicians may have differences with each other but they are united on the Kashmir issue.

“I invite all political parties to celebrate the upcoming Kashmir Day by carrying flags of Pakistan and Kashmir in London,” the minister said. “We have to awaken the conscience of the world.”

Pakistanis across the country and abroad observe Kashmir Day on February 5 every year to express solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Mr Qureshi said that the prime minister is satisfied with the performance of the ministry of foreign affairs.

“This is the first government that questions its ministers regarding their performance,” he said, adding that this government will not disappoint.

He added that the PTI government had raised the issue of blasphemous caricatures on the global front and the European Union had to accept its stance. “Freedom of expression does not allow anyone to hurt somebody else’s sentiments.”

Commenting on US President Trump’s letter to PM Khan, Qureshi said that the prime minister responded to the US effectively and that the US, which had been demanding Pakistan to do more, is now seeking Pakistan’s help to resolve the Afghan conflict.