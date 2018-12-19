Flagship and Al-Azizia references: Court to announce verdict on Dec 24

An accountability court reserved on Wednesday its verdict in NAB’s references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia and Flagship cases. The verdict will be announced on December 24.

During the hearing, Nawaz’s counsel Khajawa Harris requested the court to give them a week’s time as they are expecting a document from the UK that they want to submit in the court. However, the court declined the request.

Before this, Nawaz had been saying that they don’t have any documents to present in the court.

The accountability court is hearing two references against Nawaz — the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment cases. He has already been convicted in a case pertaining to the Sharif family’s properties in London.

The Supreme Court had given the accountability court until December 24 to wrap up the case against the former premier.

After the verdict was reserved, Nawaz came up to the rostrum and said that this is the 71st time he has appeared before the court. “Is this my last appearance?” he asked. “It is your last appearance,” the judge replied.

“My conscious is clear,” the former PM said, adding that, “I don’t know why I have been treated this way.” All the proceedings that were conducted in front of me were based on assumptions, he said. Addressing the judge, Nawaz said, “You are a judge, I hope you will ensure justice is served.”