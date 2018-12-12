Five students arrested for kidnapping professor in Multan

December 12, 2018
and

File photo: APP

A professor of Multan’s Bahaduddin Zakariya University, who was kidnapped on Wednesday morning, has been rescued. 

Wasif Noman, a professor of history, was kidnapped from outside the varsity by his students, the police said. Five of his students, including a member of a students’ party, have been arrested.

The students were arrested with the help of a video of the kidnapping, which was made by another student. The video shows students stopping the professor’s car and forcing him to sit another car.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

India is the only country that didn’t appreciate Kartarpur initiative: foreign minister

December 9, 2018 6:58 pm

Multan police arrest two robbers who entered Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture

December 6, 2018 1:29 pm

Watch: Multan students reclaim their city’s walls to send politicians a message

December 5, 2018 9:26 am

Pakistan begins Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations with 21-gun salutes

November 21, 2018 9:33 am

FIR registered against Multan man for refusing polio drops for his child

November 16, 2018 3:06 pm

Pakistani cyclist peddles to K2 base camp from Multan in 43 days

November 13, 2018 12:14 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.