Five students arrested for kidnapping professor in Multan

A professor of Multan’s Bahaduddin Zakariya University, who was kidnapped on Wednesday morning, has been rescued.

Wasif Noman, a professor of history, was kidnapped from outside the varsity by his students, the police said. Five of his students, including a member of a students’ party, have been arrested.

The students were arrested with the help of a video of the kidnapping, which was made by another student. The video shows students stopping the professor’s car and forcing him to sit another car.