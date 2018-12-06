Five killed in traffic collision in Balochistan’s Chaman

December 6, 2018

Five people were killed after a car and trailer collided in Chaman on Thursday.

A trailer from a private motorcycle company was transporting motorcycles from Karachi to Chaman. The trailer’s breaks failed near the Chaman Grid Station, causing it to crash into a car coming from the opposite direction.

The trailer skidded into a nearby drain, killing the trailer’s driver and cleaner, as well as three people in the car. Others were injured in the accident.

Heavy machinery was used to tow the vehicles out of the drain and retrieve the bodies. The injured and dead were taken to Civil Hospital, Chaman.

Speaking to the media, Chaman Tehsildar Bahadur Khan said that the accident occurred because the trailer’s breaks failed.

 
 
 

