First PAC meeting under Shehbaz’s chairmanship summoned on Dec 28

After the election of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as its head, the first session of the Public Accounts Committee has been summoned on December 28.

The session, which will be chaired by Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, will continue for four days.

During the session, the energy ministry, attorney general’s office and PAC wing will brief the 30 members on their functioning.

Officials of various ministries have been told to attend, as have NAB and FIA officers.

He was elected chairperson of the committee unopposed two days ago.