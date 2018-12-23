First PAC meeting under Shehbaz’s chairmanship summoned on Dec 28

December 23, 2018

Photo: National Assembly of Pakistan/Twitter

After the election of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as its head, the first session of the Public Accounts Committee has been summoned on December 28.

The session, which will be chaired by Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, will continue for four days.

During the session, the energy ministry, attorney general’s office and PAC wing will brief the 30 members on their functioning.

Related: Shehbaz Sharif elected Public Accounts Committee head unopposed

Officials of various ministries have been told to attend, as have NAB and FIA officers.

He was elected chairperson of the committee unopposed two days ago.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Advisory council to run PML-N if Nawaz goes to jail on Dec 24

December 21, 2018 6:02 pm

Shehbaz Sharif elected Public Accounts Committee head unopposed

December 21, 2018 11:37 am

From one NAB ‘prisoner’ to another: Shehbaz gives Saad Rafique a big hug at Parliament House

December 21, 2018 11:22 am

Demand for creation of South Punjab province echoes in National Assembly

December 20, 2018 10:14 pm

Nawaz and Shehbaz meet to discuss plan of action after Dec 24 accountability court verdict

December 20, 2018 11:02 am

NAB files corruption reference against ex-PPP minister, his wife

December 19, 2018 6:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.