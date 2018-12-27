Fire breaks out at garment store in Karachi’s KDA market

Three fire brigade vehicles are still at the site to douse the flames, but as of 2pm, only 50% of the blaze had been extinguished.However, officials say they have stopped the fire from spreading any further and reduced its intensity. They estimate it will take hours to extinguish it completely.According to the fire brigade, the fire erupted in the basement of the department store.No casualties have been reported so far. However, a fire-fighter collapsed during the operation because of the smoke. He was immediately shifted to Patel Hospital and his condition is out of danger.