FIR registered after young woman gunned down in Lahore a day before her wedding

A woman was killed in Lahore’s Raiwind Saturday, a day before her wedding. An FIR has been registered in her murder on behalf of her brother.

Twenty-two-year-old Tahira was heading to a beauty salon with her sister a day before her wedding when an unidentified motorcyclist opened fire.

She was critically injured in the incident and taken to a nearby hospital but could not survive the wounds.

The police have handed her body over to the family after conducting a postmortem examination.

They say that there were no CCTV cameras at the crime scene.

They have also taken her mobile phone into custody and obtained her phone records. The last two calls she received were from a young man named Mustafa Jatt who lived in the same neighbourhood. When the police conducted a raid to take him into custody, he fled.